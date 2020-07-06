By the numbers: Campaign cash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Candidates in this year’s legislative elections faced a Friday deadline to file updated reports about their campaign finances. With the November elections about four months away, here are the House and Senate candidates who have raised the most money for their campaigns. These totals do not include money raised by political committees affiliated with many candidates.

SENATE CANDIDATES:

--- Former Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, District 9: $702,420

--- Fleming Island Republican Jennifer Bradley, District 5: $473,676

--- Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, District 39: $427,999

--- Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, District 27: $417,796

--- Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, District 17: $409,673

--- Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, District 37: $401,269

--- Rep. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, District 3: $390,120

--- Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, District 25: $275,309

--- Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, District 19: $274,984

--- Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, District 35: $271,419

HOUSE CANDIDATES:

--- Tallahassee Democrat Allison Tant, District 9: $309,785

--- Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, District 60: $281,694

--- Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami, District 115: $258,582

--- Key Largo Republican Rhonda Rebman Lopez, District 120: $229,216

--- Orange Park Republican Sam Garrison, District 18: $227,560

--- Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, District 53: $220,658

--- Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking, District 21: $219,215

--- Fort Myers Republican Jenna Persons, District 78: $217,628

--- Sebring Republican Ned Hancock, District 55: $216,197

--- Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, District 89: $206,310

SOURCE: Florida Division of Elections

