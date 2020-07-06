Advertisement

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

Chiles only lost three seniors from the 2019 campaign.

Head coach Kaitlin Jahn says she will return a large group of juniors that will be seniors this season. The Wolves also had five sophomores that saw playing time on the highest level last year who are incoming juniors this season.

After taking second-seeded Buchholz to five sets in the second round last season, the Twolves now have their eyes set for a deeper postseason run.

”That’s our goal,” Jahn said. “That’s always our goal. We’re excited to see the level of competition we have when we are all together. Right now, everybody is broken up. It’ll be good to see where we fall and we do as soon as we are able to get one group back in.”

The Timberwolves are slated to open the season against Florida High, who lost to Trinity Catholic in the region finals in five sets, on August 25.

