City Commission to hear updates on Weems Road project, FAMU Way project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee Commissioners will hear an update on three major road projects at their virtual meeting on Wednesday. All three projects are scheduled to be complete in 2020.

Weems Road Extension

The Weems Road Extension is scheduled to be completed in late July; construction began in April 2019. The two-lane road extends Weems from Mahan Drive to Capital Circle by connecting at Automotive Way.

The project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and includes the construction of a new stormwater facility.

A 10 foot-wide trail will also tie into the sidewalk and connect to Goose Pond Trail as part of the Greenway Master Plan.

Weems PASS Phase 2

The Weems Road “Pedestrian and Street Safety” project, or “PASS,” is focused on pedestrian and bicycle safety and mobility. The project will also focus on roadway flooding.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete in late October 2020; Phase 1 was completed in 2012.

The project involves building a sidewalk on the west side of the road and a 12-foot-wide multi-use trail on the east side of the road. It also includes the construction of a new bridge, scheduled to be complete in September, and a roundabout at the intersection of Weems and Eliza Road.

FAMU Way Phase 3

Phase 3 of FAMU Way construction began in August of 2019; it is scheduled to be complete in late November.

Phase 3 extends the roadway from Gamble Street to Lake Bradford Road; the entire project has also focused on frequent flooding in the area. Phase 3 includes utility improvements.

The first two phases of the project eliminated a deep ditch on the side of the road.

