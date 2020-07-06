FAMU Law classes to be conducted online for fall 2020 semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University College of Law has announced all classes will be taught online during the 2020 fall semester, citing a recommendation from the College of Law Reopening Task Force.

“While we recognize that this is a shift in direction, we have made this decision because we believe it is in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Deidre Keller, the Dean of FAMU’s College of Law, who began her tenure as dean and professor of law on July 1.

FAMU says the task force considered a number of issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including current outbreak numbers, the influx of students moving to Central Florida, health risks, student concerns, class sizes, classroom sizes and the actions of public schools, colleges and universities.

Classes for FAMU Law students have been taught online since March 23.

