Advertisement

Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom open Saturday
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Disney World is preparing to open its doors again after closing four months ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

Monique Clark has her reservation for this weekend, but she still has some worries about the virus.

"I'm not so worried about things that will have to be done differently like face masks and social distancing, that doesn't bother me, but, really, it's just other people not following the rules that makes me nervous."

The parks will be limiting their capacity and there will be temperature scans at the gate, too.

Despite those changes, some workers say Disney hasn’t done enough.

The Actors Equality Association, which represents hundreds of actors at the resort, says more should be done to protect staff, considering the number of cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FHP reports crash with injuries and roadblock on I-10 east in Gadsden County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and a roadblock on I-10 eastbound in Gadsden County at milemarker 193.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

News

City Commission to hear updates on Weems Road project, FAMU Way project

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee Commissioners will hear an update on three major road projects at their virtual meeting on Wednesday. All three projects are scheduled to be complete in 2020.

News

Ga. Gov. Kemp declares ‘State of Emergency,’ deploys 1,000 troops to Georgia

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CBS46
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency order unrest grows across the state, and numerous 4th of July shootings left people wounded and at least five dead.

News

Body camera video, report released in deadly officer-involved shooting of FAMU student

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Bridgette Matter
The State Attorney’s Office has released its report and body camera video from the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Jamee Johnson.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

News

FAMU Law classes to be conducted online for fall 2020 semester

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Classes for FAMU Law students have been taught online since March 23.

National

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Witnesses told news outlets they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a few hundred feet into the lake.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds.

News

FWC to vote on closing Apalachicola oyster fisheries

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
It’s for the bay’s own good and has the support of those who have cherished the bay’s riches.