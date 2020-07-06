Fla. Commissioner of Education issues emergency order reopening all in-person schools
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Cocoran has issued an emergency order to reopen all schools for the upcoming 2020/21 school year.
In a document released by the Florida Department of Education, Corcoran says, “All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days a week for all students.”
The full emergency order can be read by clicking here, or can be read in full below.
