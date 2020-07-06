Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to sit-down dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight. Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning, The car was parked outside the sheriff's home in Venice. Krahe didn't say what was taken from the vehicle but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked. Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head at a Florida home last week has died. Florida Lauderdale police say Brayson Plummer died at a hospital over the weekend. He was shot Thursday morning. Detectives believe three children were alone in a room inside the home when the gun discharged. Foul play isn’t suspected. Authorities have not said whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by one of the other children. Police also have not said who owned the gun, or whether charges will be forthcoming.