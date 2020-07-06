Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. State statistics released Sunday show an additional 10,000 confirmed cases. The highest number of confirmed cases in one day came Saturday, when more than 11,400 cases were reported. More than 3,700 people have died since the outbreak began. About 43 percent of the cases are in three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday on ABC News This Week that the high numbers of positive tests both in his county and in the state are “extremely worrisome.”

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Edouard is moving through the Atlantic Ocean away from the continental United States. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has top sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts. It was located early Monday morning about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm later Monday. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect. A hurricane researcher says Edouard is the earliest fifth named storm on record. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.