Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida reaches grim coronavirus milestone

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak. State statistics released Sunday show an additional 10,000 confirmed cases. The highest number of confirmed cases in one day came Saturday, when more than 11,400 cases were reported. More than 3,700 people have died since the outbreak began. About 43 percent of the cases are in three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday on ABC News This Week that the high numbers of positive tests both in his county and in the state are “extremely worrisome.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Racial injustice protests in Florida on Independence Day

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Edouard has formed over the far North Atlantic, but the storm poses no immediate threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Edouard has top sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts. It was located late Sunday night about 685 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm on Monday. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect. A hurricane researcher says Edouard is the earliest fifth named storm on record. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sees record number of coronavirus cases in one day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak. Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LATINOS

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters, but also push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton was defeated in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

BOY KILLED-ATV

7-year-old boy dies in Florida ATV accident near Tampa

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including children 2 and 4, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field. Officials said there were six aboard the ATV, which looks a little like a golf cart, but with all-terrain wheels. The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was driving the ATV. Three adult men were also riding on the Kawasaki Teryx4 when the vehicle flipped about 8 p.m. Saturday in a field. The boy died later at a hospital. A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said. None of the occupants were wearing helmets, the Highway Patrol said.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP'S CABINET

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States and casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take precautions or simply stay home on Saturday, as confirmed cases are climbing in many states. The U.S. has topped 50,000 confirmed cases for three days in a row. That's according to numbers tracked by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases — about a quarter of worldwide infections.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Curfews, closures as COVID-19 burdens Florida hospitals

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s most populous county is imposing an overnight curfew and beaches and businesses are closing down again as the state’s coronavirus caseload rises with a record number of new hospitalizations. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the overnight curfew as hospitals keep close watch on their available intensive-care beds. starting Friday night, the curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be in place indefinitely. The mayor also ordered casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs to close. Florida reported about 9,500 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 67 deaths. Florida also reported 341 new hospital admissions, the biggest daily jump since the pandemic began.