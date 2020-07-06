Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida's largest county closes restaurants as virus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to sit-down dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

HUSBAND KILLED-FUGITIVE

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

SHERIFF'S VEHICLE VANDALIZED

Sarasota County sheriff's car broken into outside his home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight. Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning, The car was parked outside the sheriff's home in Venice. Krahe didn't say what was taken from the vehicle but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked. Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.

LIGHTNING STRIKE-BEACH

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Racial injustice protests in Florida on Independence Day

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves.

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Edouard moves through Atlantic away from US

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Edouard is moving through the Atlantic Ocean away from the continental United States. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has top sustained winds of 45 mph, with higher gusts. It was located Monday morning about 435 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm later Monday. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect. A hurricane researcher says Edouard is the earliest fifth-named storm on record. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sees record number of coronavirus cases in one day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. State health officials reported 11,445 new cases, a single-day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052. A website maintained by the Department of Health shows an additional 245 hospitalizations from the outbreak. Local officials and health experts are worried that people will gather over this July Fourth holiday weekend and spread the virus through close contact.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LATINOS

1 ad, 3 accents: How Democrats aim to win Latino votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — To win Florida and other pivotal swing states in November, Joe Biden is not only hoping to run up the score against President Donald Trump with Latino voters but also to push the community’s turnout to levels far higher than when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. A key to doing that is a deeper understanding of Latino voters’ backgrounds thanks to new advancements in “micro-targeting.” That means using data modeling of voter populations to produce ads and customize political outreach efforts aimed at individual ethnic groups within the larger Latino community. The Republican Party has also tailored messages to Latinos from different backgrounds.

BOY KILLED-ATV

7-year-old boy dies in Florida ATV accident near Tampa

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including children 2 and 4, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field. Officials said there were six aboard the ATV, which looks a little like a golf cart, but with all-terrain wheels. The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was driving the ATV. Three adult men were also riding on the Kawasaki Teryx4 when the vehicle flipped about 8 p.m. Saturday in a field. The boy died later at a hospital. A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said. None of the occupants were wearing helmets, the Highway Patrol said.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP'S CABINET

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They're discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory.