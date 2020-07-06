Lightning strike kills 9-year-old Moultrie girl

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 9-year-old girl was killed by a lightning strike in Moultrie on Friday, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Nicol Mateo Pedro was walking with her mother and 15-year-old sister on the walking trail on South Main Street.

Brock said a storm started to come in around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The family took cover under a shelter when lightning struck a nearby tree.

Pedro died from her injuries at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, according to Brock.

Her sister was airlifted to the burn center in Augusta and is being treated for her injuries.

