Advertisement

Miami-Dade closing down gyms, party venues, dining at restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

MGN
MGN (KSFY)
By CBSMiami
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Gimenez is reinstating some restrictions.

On Monday, he’ll sign an emergency order that will close dining at restaurants (takeout and delivery still allowed), gyms, fitness centers, short term rentals, party venues, banquet facilities, and ballrooms.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday, July 8.

“At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The county’s beaches, which were closed for the July 4th holiday, will be reopened on Tuesday, July 7th. The mayor said if they see crowding and people not following the rules, he will be forced to close them again.

Office buildings, retail stores, and grooming services can stay open and the county’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

“We are still tracking the spike in the number of cases involving 18 to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, which the county’s medical experts say was caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places, indoors and outside, without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” said Gimenez. “Contributing to the positives in that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings.”

The mayor said the county can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks, and stays at least six feet apart from others.

On Monday, the county saw a one day increase of 2,548 COVID-19 cases for a total of 48,992 cases. There were also an additional eight deaths, bringing the total to 1,051.

Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two charged after triple shooting in Madison County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
One person is dead, two others injured, after an early Sunday shooting in Madison County.

Weather

The different types of tropical systems

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is well underway. Last night at 11 PM Tropical Storm Edouard became the earliest 5th named tropical storm in an Atlantic hurricane season. Closer to home, a tropical disturbance is moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia bringing showers and storms to most of the area. But, what exactly is a tropical disturbance, and what makes it different from a tropical storm or a tropical cyclone?

News

Thrasher to form new FSU task force on racial equality

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thrasher says the decision comes after several weeks of listening to people in the FSU family who’ve experienced oppression and racism.

News

Protesters gather for ‘Day of Rage’ march to oppose annexation of Palestinian territories

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Sunday’s march showing support for Palestinians took place in five major cities around the state of Florida, including Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee.

Latest News

News

Lightning strike in Moultrie kills 9-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The girl was killed by a lightning strike in Moultrie on Friday, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

News

By the numbers: Campaign cash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
With the November elections about four months away, here are the House and Senate candidates who have raised the most money for their campaigns.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 6, 2020

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast for the rest of the week.

News

What's Brewing? July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 5, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Jail for Sunday, July 5, 2020.