Miami-Dade closing down gyms, party venues, dining at restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Gimenez is reinstating some restrictions.

On Monday, he’ll sign an emergency order that will close dining at restaurants (takeout and delivery still allowed), gyms, fitness centers, short term rentals, party venues, banquet facilities, and ballrooms.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday, July 8.

“At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The county’s beaches, which were closed for the July 4th holiday, will be reopened on Tuesday, July 7th. The mayor said if they see crowding and people not following the rules, he will be forced to close them again.

Office buildings, retail stores, and grooming services can stay open and the county’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

“We are still tracking the spike in the number of cases involving 18 to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, which the county’s medical experts say was caused by a number of factors, including young people going to congested places, indoors and outside, without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” said Gimenez. “Contributing to the positives in that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings.”

The mayor said the county can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks, and stays at least six feet apart from others.

On Monday, the county saw a one day increase of 2,548 COVID-19 cases for a total of 48,992 cases. There were also an additional eight deaths, bringing the total to 1,051.

