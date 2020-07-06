Advertisement

Moody’s daycare to stay closed after 2nd COVID case

Moody Air Force Base has closed its child development center because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base will remain closed at least another week because a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The daycare has been shut down since Thursday July 2 after a first staffer tested positive. It was set to reopen Tuesday. Instead, it will reopen July 13 at the earliest.

23d Wing Commander Colonel Daniel Wall announced the continued closure in a statement on Facebook.

Colonel Walls says the second staff member did not have contact with children, but had contact with other staff who care for children. The base will be notifying families and fellow staff if contact tracing shows a child may have been exposed.

The commander says this second case is believed to be unrelated to the positive employee from last week.

The daycare center has been cleaned and sanitized, according to the statement from Colonel Walls, and will reopen only after clearance from public health officials.

“We realize the decision to keep (the childcare center) closed for an additional week will not only affect the mission but have a huge impact on our Airmen’s and families’ ability to maintain a good work-life balance,” Colonel Walls wrote on Facebook.

