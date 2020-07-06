Protesters gather for a 4th of July Black Lives Matter march

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over one hundred people joined Take a Stand Tally for a march and protest to the State Capitol for social justice Saturday. The group specifically chose Independence Day to help bring freedom to all people.

The event started with a march from Cascades Park to the State Capitol to protest for rights they believe some people don’t have.

“Fourth of July is suppose to be independence day for everyone and for black people it’s really not,” said Take a Stand Tally’s Lauren Hougland. “Basically everyone is celebrating freedoms and having all these freedoms but as we can see so prevalently black people don’t have those freedoms everyday.”

The event included musical performances, speeches and prayer to create a welcoming environment for all involved.

“With Royce coming out with his guitar, having the administers, having my dad, a professor, having the different outlets showing that this is a problem that is effecting everybody regardless of your status in the African American community,” explained Take a Stand Tally co-founder Nataki Close.

People of all walks of life wanted to come together to try and create change.

“It’s important to show up with as many people as we can for these events to really, really really create a shift in society,” said protester Kellie Keys.

Organizers said they wanted to showcase a community united, together.

“Unity, that’s the one thing that nataki and I always talked about when creating this whole thing and everyone on our e-board was unity and we want everyone of all races to be here,” exclaimed Hougland.

Some protesters present said that seeing confederate monuments like the one at the State Capitol helps create divide in the country. Keys told WCTV that she hopes to replace them with people she says are more deserving.

“The kind of monuments we need are monuments to people like Ruby Bridges who at six years old desegregated schools and there was only one teacher who would teach her all year,” explained Keys.

The group, says they’re optimistic change is imminent.

“I think just to tell everybody that this is not over, this is the beginning and to keep your foot on the gas because change is going to come,” said Close.

