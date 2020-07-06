Advertisement

Protesters gather for ‘Day of Rage’ march to oppose annexation of Palestinian territories

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 50 people gathered Sunday for a march from Florida State University to the Capitol to oppose the annexation of Palestinian territories in Israel in what organizers called a “Day of Rage.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat justice everywhere,” exclaimed Dream Defenders’ Irfan Kovankaya. “It’s a cliche but it’s true and I mean we’ve seen that throughout most of the history in the Palestinian revolution.”

Sunday’s march showing support for Palestinians took place in five major cities around the state of Florida, including Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee. Musa Darwish says the statewide support goes a long way for Palestinian Americans like himself.

“It means a lot for me to see that coexistence and for them to come together for this great cause,” said Darwish.

The Tallahassee march started at Westcott Fountain on the campus of FSU, where controversy has built up following alleged antisemitic comments made by FSU Senate president Ahmaud Daraldik.

The comments led to a statement from the FSU Hillel on Instagram expressing their concerns for his old social media comments. They asked that he addresses his comments and learn why they were hurtful and damaging to Jews.

Darwish tells WCTV that he hopes Palestinians and Jews can come together to create peace.

“We must come together in order to fight this so that way we can move forward with peace,” said Darwish.

Organizers say they can’t stand up for one oppressed group of people and not another.

“Which is why you’ll catch me here, you’ll catch me at the black lives matter protests, you’ll catch me at all of them,” exclaimed Kovankaya. “Because until we’re all free, none of us are. While they’re still coming for one of us they can come for all of us.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lightning strike in Moultrie kills 9-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The girl was killed by a lightning strike in Moultrie on Friday, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

News

By the numbers: Campaign cash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
With the November elections about four months away, here are the House and Senate candidates who have raised the most money for their campaigns.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 6, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 6, 2020

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 6, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Latest News

News

What's Brewing? July 6, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Jail for Sunday, July 5, 2020.

News

Protesters gather for a 4th of July Black Lives Matter march

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Over one hundred people joined Take a Stand Tally for a march and protest to the State Capitol for social justice Saturday. The group specifically chose Independence Day to help bring freedom to all people.

Weather

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a tropical cyclone

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This broad low-pressure system brought showers and storms into the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend and will continue to bring rain into the area this week.

News

Tallahassee Police Department arrests stabbing suspect

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call involving a man stabbing another person at the Killearn apartments

Weather

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of tropical development

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologists are watching a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf with a slight potential to become a tropical cyclone over the next five days.