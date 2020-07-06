Protesters gather for ‘Day of Rage’ march to oppose annexation of Palestinian territories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 50 people gathered Sunday for a march from Florida State University to the Capitol to oppose the annexation of Palestinian territories in Israel in what organizers called a “Day of Rage.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat justice everywhere,” exclaimed Dream Defenders’ Irfan Kovankaya. “It’s a cliche but it’s true and I mean we’ve seen that throughout most of the history in the Palestinian revolution.”

Sunday’s march showing support for Palestinians took place in five major cities around the state of Florida, including Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee. Musa Darwish says the statewide support goes a long way for Palestinian Americans like himself.

“It means a lot for me to see that coexistence and for them to come together for this great cause,” said Darwish.

The Tallahassee march started at Westcott Fountain on the campus of FSU, where controversy has built up following alleged antisemitic comments made by FSU Senate president Ahmaud Daraldik.

The comments led to a statement from the FSU Hillel on Instagram expressing their concerns for his old social media comments. They asked that he addresses his comments and learn why they were hurtful and damaging to Jews.

Darwish tells WCTV that he hopes Palestinians and Jews can come together to create peace.

“We must come together in order to fight this so that way we can move forward with peace,” said Darwish.

Organizers say they can’t stand up for one oppressed group of people and not another.

“Which is why you’ll catch me here, you’ll catch me at the black lives matter protests, you’ll catch me at all of them,” exclaimed Kovankaya. “Because until we’re all free, none of us are. While they’re still coming for one of us they can come for all of us.”

