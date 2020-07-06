Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

Got to give the shoutout on the air but wanted to say congrats to @Rhsathletics1 softball’s Alexis Scott on signing with Clark Atlanta!



(🎥: The Scott Family) pic.twitter.com/FEsZ2WWII9 — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) July 6, 2020

“I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the illustrious Clark Atlanta University,” said the talented outfielder to cheers from friends and family at a signing ceremony held at her home.

Scott was a standout student and athlete for the Raiders, serving as Rickards SGA president, graduating as an International Baccalaureate and having her pick of over a dozen schools.

“This is one out of 14 schools I was accepted to,” beamed Scott proudly as she made her formal announcement.

The road to the ATL was not always easy for the outfielder; she overcame an ankle injury, which required two surgeries in her junior year.

CAU plays in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the NCAA’s Division II, along with schools such as Albany State, Savannah State and Fort Valley State.

