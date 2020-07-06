Advertisement

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

“I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the illustrious Clark Atlanta University,” said the talented outfielder to cheers from friends and family at a signing ceremony held at her home.

Scott was a standout student and athlete for the Raiders, serving as Rickards SGA president, graduating as an International Baccalaureate and having her pick of over a dozen schools.

“This is one out of 14 schools I was accepted to,” beamed Scott proudly as she made her formal announcement.

The road to the ATL was not always easy for the outfielder; she overcame an ankle injury, which required two surgeries in her junior year.

CAU plays in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the NCAA’s Division II, along with schools such as Albany State, Savannah State and Fort Valley State.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

FHSAA

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.

Sports

Rickards softball standout signs with Clark Atlanta

Updated: 51 minutes ago
It was a different kind of declaration on the 4th of July Saturday for Rickards’ softball star Alexis Scott, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Clark Atlanta University.

Sports

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: 1 hour ago
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.

Latest News

Sports

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Nfl

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

Sports

Godby hopes experience up front, in backfield leads to early success

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The third week of voluntary summer workouts are in the books for the Godby football team.

Sports

GHSA eases restrictions, equipment sharing to begin Monday

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The Georgia High School Association will ease restrictions as the state continues to prepare for the fall season.

FHSAA

Godby hoping experience up front, in backfield leads to early success

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The third week of voluntary summer workouts are in the books for the Godby football team.