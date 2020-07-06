Advertisement

The different types of tropical systems

Tropical Trivia
Tropical Trivia(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is well underway. Sunday night at 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Edouard became the earliest fifth named tropical storm in an Atlantic hurricane season. Closer to home, a tropical disturbance is moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia, bringing showers and storms to most of the area. But, what exactly is a tropical disturbance, and what makes it different from a tropical storm or a tropical cyclone?

Tropical Disturbance
Tropical Disturbance(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

When discussing tropical systems, there are a couple definitions to keep in mind. First is a tropical disturbance, which is a loosely organized group of thunderstorms that has been around for at least 24 hours. These systems typically bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into an area. Tropical disturbances aren’t tropical cyclones, but with the right conditions, it is possible for them to strengthen into a tropical cyclone.

Tropical depressions, storms, and hurricanes are all tropical cyclones, but tropical disturbances and post tropical cyclones are not tropical cyclones.

When a tropical disturbance strengthens and becomes more organized, meteorologists classify it as the weakest tropical cyclone: a tropical depression. Tropical depressions have a more organized, closed off, rotating structure.

Once wind speeds in the tropical depression pick up, the system is called a tropical storm. Tropical Storms have wind speeds between 39 mph and 74 mph. Once a system is a tropical storm, it receives a name, such as Tropical Storm Edouard. Once a storm reaches sustained wind speeds of at least 74 mph, it’s classified as a category one hurricane.

When a tropical cyclone weakens, the storm is then called a post tropical cyclone. Tropical Storm Edouard is forecast to weaken into a post tropical storm Monday afternoon or evening.

Even if a tropical system isn’t strong enough to be a tropical storm or hurricane, the public should still prepare.

“There’s been tropical storms that have caused more widespread flooding than even the strongest hurricanes and vice versa. There’s been many strong hurricanes, for example Hurricane Michael, that thankfully moved through quick so they didn’t cause flooding, but they caused extensive wind damage.” Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee explained.

Every storm is different, and it’s important to monitor the WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team’s forecast and pay attention to information from the National Weather Service to see how each storm may impact your area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect more showers in the forecast tonight and throughout this week.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Weather

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a tropical cyclone

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This broad low-pressure system brought showers and storms into the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend and will continue to bring rain into the area this week.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, July 5th evening update

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
It was a wet Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Showers will move out early tonight leaving behind 70s and a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures reached the mid-80s across the region before showers moved in from the south.

Latest News

Weather

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of tropical development

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologists are watching a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf with a slight potential to become a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 5 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The showers and storms are back to wrap up the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, July 4th evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Good evening, it’s been a wet holiday with scattered showers over much of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tallahassee has received over two-thirds of an inch, just under an inch of rain fell in Cross City, and just over half an inch in Bainbridge. Showers have mostly moved out of the region and we’ll only deal with a few showers for the rest of the night.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 4 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy start to Independence Day for some, but how will the rest of the day shape up? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 3 - Evening Update

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a stormy evening across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but will the threat last into the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.

Weather

Independence Day Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend you better grab an umbrella. Scattered showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days. However, temperatures will also be a little cooler, thanks to the rain.