Two charged after triple shooting in Madison County

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead, two others injured, after an early Sunday shooting in Madison County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the area known as the Big Valley on S.E. Old County Camp Road a little after two Sunday morning. A large crowd was leaving the area. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and scattering.

Deputies eventually learned three people had been shot. Two were driven to the hospital in personal cars. One was pronounced dead at Madison County Memorial Hospital. Injuries to the other two are not life threatening, according to investigators. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Later Sunday, the sheriff’s office arrested 30-year old Brad Whitfield of Monticello on murder charges. Deputies also took into custody 24-year old Derices Dunlap of Greenville. He is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 850-973-4151.

