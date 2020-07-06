Advertisement

Valdosta Police arrest one after shooting death early Sunday

(Gray)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says one person has been taken into custody following the death of an 18-year-old on Lenox Drive on Sunday.

VPD says around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officials responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Lenox Drive after a report of a shooting.

Authorities say upon their arrival, they found 18-year-old Jeffery Franklin with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say citizens and first responders rendered first aid to Franklin but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

VPD says their investigation found that a party had occurred at the residence when a physical fight broke out with several people involved.

According to police documents, during the fight, the suspect pulled out and fired a gun, which struck Franklin.

Officials say the person who pulled the trigger was taken into custody Sunday morning and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

VPD says, due to the investigation being on-going, the name of the suspect is not being publically released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Franklin’s family and friends during this time. This was an unnecessary act of violence that cost the life of a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FHP: Roadway blocked following crash with injuries on I-10

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
It is unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved or what the extent of any injuries are.

News

City of Tallahassee facing $23.4M of lost revenue in its budget due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City Commissioners will have a budget workshop on Wednesday morning at 10.

News

Moody’s daycare to stay closed after 2nd COVID case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base will remain closed at least another week because a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Two charged after triple shooting in Madison County

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person is dead, two others injured, after an early Sunday shooting in Madison County.

Latest News

News

Miami-Dade closing down gyms, party venues, dining at restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami
The order will go into effect on Wednesday, July 8.

Weather

The different types of tropical systems

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Sunday night at 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Edouard became the earliest fifth named tropical storm in an Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Thrasher to form new FSU task force on racial equality

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thrasher says the decision comes after several weeks of listening to people in the FSU family who’ve experienced oppression and racism.

News

Protesters gather for ‘Day of Rage’ march to oppose annexation of Palestinian territories

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Sunday’s march showing support for Palestinians took place in five major cities around the state of Florida, including Gainesville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee.

News

Lightning strike in Moultrie kills 9-year-old girl

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The girl was killed by a lightning strike in Moultrie on Friday, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

News

By the numbers: Campaign cash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
With the November elections about four months away, here are the House and Senate candidates who have raised the most money for their campaigns.