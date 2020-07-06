Valdosta Police arrest one after shooting death early Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says one person has been taken into custody following the death of an 18-year-old on Lenox Drive on Sunday.

VPD says around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officials responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Lenox Drive after a report of a shooting.

Authorities say upon their arrival, they found 18-year-old Jeffery Franklin with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say citizens and first responders rendered first aid to Franklin but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

VPD says their investigation found that a party had occurred at the residence when a physical fight broke out with several people involved.

According to police documents, during the fight, the suspect pulled out and fired a gun, which struck Franklin.

Officials say the person who pulled the trigger was taken into custody Sunday morning and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

VPD says, due to the investigation being on-going, the name of the suspect is not being publically released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Franklin’s family and friends during this time. This was an unnecessary act of violence that cost the life of a young man who had a bright future ahead of him.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.