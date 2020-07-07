26-year-old man killed in Midway crash

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Gretna man died in a crash in Midway early Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, the man was driving a Ford Ranger eastbound on East Brickyard Road, just west of Jackson Court in Gadsden County. The truck started to travel out of the eastbound lane and onto the south grass shoulder. Troopers say the driver oversteered and lost control of the truck after its right side tires entered the grass shoulder.

The vehicle started rotating counterclockwise across East Brickyard Road, and it traveled across the north shoulder and ditch until the truck’s right side hit a tree.

Gadsden County paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene around 4:50 a.m.

“In the area of the crash, the roadway is straight and there was light rainfall occurring,” FHP said. “There is no evidence to suggest the condition of the roadway contributed to the crash.”

FHP was assisted on scene by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County Fire and Rescue and the Midway Police Department.

