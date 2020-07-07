Advertisement

Apple working to store passports, IDs in phone

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, a person stands near the Apple logo at the company&amp;rsquo;s store in Grand Central Terminal, in New York. Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people&amp;rsquo;s homes. Tapping Apple&amp;rsquo;s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple&amp;rsquo;s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple wants its devices to take the place of your passport, driver’s license and other forms of ID.

The tech giant has filed five patent applications for the technology.

They detail how a digital copy of you ID can be stored, transmitted and confirmed.

Apple does not use the word “iPhone” in the applications, but it refers to “devices.”

The same six inventors are credited in the five patent applications.

