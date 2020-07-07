Apple working to store passports, IDs in phone

(CNN) - Apple wants its devices to take the place of your passport, driver’s license and other forms of ID.

The tech giant has filed five patent applications for the technology.

They detail how a digital copy of you ID can be stored, transmitted and confirmed.

Apple does not use the word “iPhone” in the applications, but it refers to “devices.”

The same six inventors are credited in the five patent applications.

