Advertisement

‘Black Lives Matter’ artwork being added at intersection of Gaines St., Railroad Ave.

Tallahassee’s latest piece of art is the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the pavement at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.
Tallahassee’s latest piece of art is the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the pavement at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s latest piece of art is the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the pavement at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says seeing other cities work on similar art kickstarted the project in the Capital City.

She says Tallahassee did not want to miss the opportunity to be part of a historic moment.

Commissioner Williams-Cox says the idea came from Elizabeth Emmanuel, with the Downtown Improvement Authority, and Katrina Tuckerson, with the Capital City Chamber.

“We recognize that all lives do matter, but at this moment in time in history globally, it’s the black lives matter movement. And we did not want to be on the wrong side of history in this, and we did not want to be left behind!” Commissioner Williams-Cox said.

The location of the piece connects multiple communities, including major universities in Tallahassee, the Historic Frenchtown and Griffin Heights neighborhoods and downtown Tallahassee.

It was hoped the project would be completed by Wednesday’s commission meeting, although rain may have delayed the progress.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

State seeks citizens help in policing bars

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
It’s going to be at least 10 more days before the state even considers allowing bars to reopen in Florida. And that’s a big “if.”

News

Colquitt County jailer arrested on assault charge, GBI investigating use of force

Updated: 1 hours ago
On June 27, the GBI was requested by Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell to investigate a use of force incident involving a jailer.

News

Apple working to store passports, IDs in phone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
The tech giant has filed five patent applications for the technology.

News

Three arrested in connection to Jasper Hardware gun burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
HCSO Sheriff J. Harrell Reid says the joint investigation team has only recovered two of the 43 guns stolen in Hamilton County.

Latest News

News

Crowd parties at Tallahassee apartment complex, ignoring social distancing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
“It was pretty much a party atmosphere, you know college kids on the Fourth of July,” the woman who took the video said.

News

Crowd parties at Tallahassee apartment complex, ignoring social distancing

Updated: 5 hours ago
A video sent to WCTV shows dozens of young people packing the pool deck at a Tallahassee apartment complex over the Fourth of July weekend.

News

26-year-old man killed in Midway crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gadsden County paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene of East Brickyard Road around 4:50 a.m.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

FSU commits to new initiatives for racial equality, but some students remain skeptical

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU President John Thrasher announced a new multi-part initiative to promote racial equality and justice on campus. Some student leaders remain skeptical enough is being done.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020