‘Black Lives Matter’ artwork being added at intersection of Gaines St., Railroad Ave.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s latest piece of art is the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the pavement at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says seeing other cities work on similar art kickstarted the project in the Capital City.

She says Tallahassee did not want to miss the opportunity to be part of a historic moment.

Commissioner Williams-Cox says the idea came from Elizabeth Emmanuel, with the Downtown Improvement Authority, and Katrina Tuckerson, with the Capital City Chamber.

“We recognize that all lives do matter, but at this moment in time in history globally, it’s the black lives matter movement. And we did not want to be on the wrong side of history in this, and we did not want to be left behind!” Commissioner Williams-Cox said.

The location of the piece connects multiple communities, including major universities in Tallahassee, the Historic Frenchtown and Griffin Heights neighborhoods and downtown Tallahassee.

It was hoped the project would be completed by Wednesday’s commission meeting, although rain may have delayed the progress.

