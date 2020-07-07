Advertisement

City Commission looks into monument and marker remembering African American victims of lynching

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee City Commissioners will discuss the creation of a narrative marker and monument remembering African American victims of lynching in Leon County at their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Community Remembrance Project has been working on the creation of the remembrances for years. The Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama documented lynchings of African Americans in 12 states, including Florida.

That project found four in Leon County.

As part of the remembrances in Tallahassee, the Community Remembrance Project is requesting the creation of a monument that duplicates the one in the museum in Montgomery. In addition, the group wants to create a marker, with one side discussing the lynchings in Leon County, the other discussing lynching in America.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says it's important not to forget our past.

“We can build on that past and improve relationships in our community today by having those discussions about what happened during a time in our community’s history that none of us would be proud of today,” said Commissioner Richardson.

The location for the proposed remembrances would be at the corner of East Gaines and South Meridian Streets.

According to the agenda item, multiple other cities have narrative markers including Annapolis, MD, Nashville, TN, and Orlando.

WCTV will update this story as it develops.

