Colquitt County jailer arrested on assault charge, GBI investigating use of force

Exterior shot of the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.
Exterior shot of the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.(WALB)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt County jailer was arrested on an assault charge and is under investigation for two separate incidents, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On June 27, the GBI was requested by Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell to investigate a use of force incident involving Russell Harris.

Harris was involved in a physical altercation with inmate Bobby Ellerson, who had been fighting with another inmate, according to the GBI.

The GBI said Ellerson was treated for injuries from the altercations with the other inmate and Harris.

This case is still active and ongoing.

During the investigation, the sheriff learned that Harris was involved in a separate use of force incident with another inmate that happened on March 13. The GBI said the incident involved an inmate named Kirby Fender.

Howell notified the GBI and requested the bureau open a separate investigation into the incident.

As a result of this investigation, Harris was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath of office for allegedly hitting Fender, according to the GBI.

Harris has been arrested on these charges and turned himself in to the Colquitt County Jail on Monday, the GBI said.

Once the case file is complete, the GBI said it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution. The GBI said this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the GBI Region 9 Office at (229) 225-4090.

