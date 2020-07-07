Advertisement

Crowd parties at Tallahassee apartment complex, ignoring social distancing

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A video sent to WCTV shows dozens of young people packing the pool deck at a Tallahassee apartment complex over the Fourth of July weekend, despite concerns from public health officials about spreading coronavirus.

Latell Gay, the woman who took the video, told WCTV the crowd at the Urban Enclave complex looked like it was made up of college students. In the video, no one was wearing masks or practicing social distancing. It also appeared to show both of the complex’s pools filled to the brim with people.

“It was pretty much a party atmosphere, you know college kids on the Fourth of July,” Gay said.

Gay also told WCTV she was deeply disturbed to see people being irresponsible with their health and the health of others.

“I was thinking they were being really inconsiderate of others,” she said. “This stuff, the coronavirus, is serious and I was just really disappointed and heartbroken.”

Gay said she did not call the police to break up the party. WCTV reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department on Monday. A spokesperson said TPD did not receive any disturbance calls for the complex on the day the video was taken.

Managers for Urban Enclave say the complex has social distancing policies stricter than state and local guidelines.

“The event was not sponsored or approved by management and we will do a better job in the future enforcing the rules with our security, which was on-site at the time,” managers said in a statement to WCTV.

Gay said she hopes her video discourages people from gathering like this.

“You always have to think of the other person,” she said. “We are not wearing masks to protect ourselves. I am wearing my masks to protect me and it is a give and take situation.”

