Florida News Digest

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying Tuesday that his refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is killing Floridians and spreading the disease. They also called on the Republican governor to close gyms and bar inside dining at restaurants again. They said he has never met with a bipartisan congressional delegation to discuss the virus and his administration’s order Monday requiring school districts to reopen classrooms this fall usurps local authority and endangers families. By Terry Spencer and Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 721 words with AP Photos.

The heat is on. And for most of America it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say. Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest. Next week is likely to be worse than this week. And the entire Lower 48 states and Alaska are likely to be warmer than normal for the last two weeks of July, traditionally the hottest time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 660 words.

NEW YORK — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday. The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 390 words.

FATAL FIRE — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida.

BOY SHOT — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend.

HOSPITAL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans hospital has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFF FIELD BEHAVIOR

MIAMI — Reliever Nick Vincent signed last week with the Miami Marlins and settled in for two days of quarantine in his hotel room while awaiting clearance to join workouts. “That was a little bit different,” he said. “In 48 hours, you’re definitely a little stir-crazy.” Vincent spent a lot of time watching TV, including the news, which reinforced that it was wise to lay low with the coronavirus crisis worsening in Florida and much of the country. By Steven Wine. SENT: 756 words with AP Photos.

