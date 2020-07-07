Advertisement

Florida schools must be ready to operate at full capacity in August

(WOWT)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida’s Commissioner of Education has ordered K-12 schools to open at full capacity in August.

Education groups worry the goal may be too optimistic after a month of record-setting case numbers that shows little sign of slowing down.

The order from the Education Commissioner says schools must reopen all brick and mortar buildings at full capacity at least five days a week.

“If we had to open schools today I would say absolutely not,” said Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram.

To Ingram, the order is a dramatic shift from the local control centered reopening guidelines the department released in June.

“This has been hoisted upon us in the middle of a crisis where it doesn’t seem that our state has control of what’s going on around us,” said Ingram.

Andrea Messina with the Florida School Boards Association said there is some flexibility to provide ‘innovative’ learning in the order.

“Blended models, I think alternative platforms. Anything that is not the traditional classroom, bricks and mortar experience,” said Messina.

The order was issued just hours after the President tweeted, ‘Schools must open in the fall’.

But Ingram hopes politics weren’t the deciding factor.

“Because a tweet does not make policy and it should not make policy for the State of Florida,” said Ingram.

And Messina said with the state continuing to see record case numbers, the order comes at a challenging time.

“There are communities that are not prepared for five days a week,” said Messina. “So allowing those to have some alternative plans I think is really going to be crucial.”

The order does waive the requirement schools provide 180 days of instruction.

That could provide some flexibility in the event they’re forced to close again.

We reached out to the Department of Education for comment on this story but did not hear back in time.

The Education Commissioner also declined to be interviewed.

The full emergency order from the Education Commissioner can be read by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘We are ready to go’: Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

State

State seeks citizens help in policing bars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
It’s going to be at least 10 more days before the state even considers allowing bars to reopen in Florida. And that’s a big “if.”

News

‘Black Lives Matter’ artwork being added at intersection of Gaines St., Railroad Ave.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee’s latest piece of art is the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the pavement at the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue.

News

Colquitt County jailer arrested on assault charge, GBI investigating use of force

Updated: 3 hours ago
On June 27, the GBI was requested by Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell to investigate a use of force incident involving a jailer.

Latest News

News

Apple working to store passports, IDs in phone

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN
The tech giant has filed five patent applications for the technology.

News

Three arrested in connection to Jasper Hardware gun burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
HCSO Sheriff J. Harrell Reid says the joint investigation team has only recovered two of the 43 guns stolen in Hamilton County.

News

Crowd parties at Tallahassee apartment complex, ignoring social distancing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
“It was pretty much a party atmosphere, you know college kids on the Fourth of July,” the woman who took the video said.

News

Crowd parties at Tallahassee apartment complex, ignoring social distancing

Updated: 7 hours ago
A video sent to WCTV shows dozens of young people packing the pool deck at a Tallahassee apartment complex over the Fourth of July weekend.

News

26-year-old man killed in Midway crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gadsden County paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene of East Brickyard Road around 4:50 a.m.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 8 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.