Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans hospital has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years. Court records show a federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered 60-year-old Larry Ray Bon’s commitment on Monday. If he no longer needs treatment in the future, he could face up to 25 years in prison. Bon pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts. Prosecutors say Bon was in the emergency room of the West Palm Beach hospital last year when he became frustrated with staff and pulled a firearm from his wheelchair. Bon fired several shots before being subdued.