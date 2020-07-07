Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule following a pair of close calls during last year's test flight. NASA officials said Tuesday they have now identified 80 corrective actions, mostly involving software, that must be done before the Starliner capsule launches again. During its space debut last December, the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and could not reach the International Space Station. Ground controllers barely had time to solve another software problem that could have destroyed the capsule at flight's end. Boeing will repeat the flight later this year before attempting to launch astronauts next spring.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida. Deputies in Lake County went to the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man leaving the property. He is being questioned by investigators. Lake County Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the victims or the man. The incident is under investigation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.