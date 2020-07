Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

BOY SHOT

Police: Florida boy dies days after being shot in the head

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

Virus loans helped entities tied to Trump evangelical allies

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least $17.3 million in loans from a federal rescue package designed to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. According to newly released data from the Treasury Department, those receiving loans include City of Destiny, the Florida church that Trump’s personal pastor and White House faith adviser Paula White-Cain calls home, and First Baptist Dallas, led by Trump ally and senior pastor Robert Jeffress. City of Destiny got between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, and First Baptist Dallas got between $2 million and $5 million.

Florida's largest county limits restaurants as virus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest county is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday. Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery. Bars are already closed statewide and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors. Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

Ravens quarterback to hold Florida social event amid virus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases. A flyer posted on Jackson's Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city's website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed. The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida's Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.

Convicted Florida killer back in Minnesota on murder charges

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Florida so she could assume her identity has been returned to her home state to face trial on allegations that she killed her husband in 2018. Lois Riess is being held at the Steele County Detention Center in Owatonna on charges of first- and second-degree murder. She’s accused of fatally shooting David Riess at their home in Blooming Prairie in March 2018. Prosecutors say Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo. She received a life sentence in Riess' death.

Review finds many who work during rehab aren't being paid

Across the country, drug and alcohol recovery programs claiming to help the poor and the desperate are instead conscripting them into forms of indentured servitude, requiring them to work without pay or for pennies on the dollar, in exchange for their stay. Many of the programs claim the work is treatment, often calling it “work therapy.” Labor experts call it illegal. For the first time, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has determined how widespread these programs have become, identifying at least 300 rehab facilities in 44 states that have required participants to work without pay.

Disabled veteran committed for shooting 2 in Florida ER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans hospital has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years. Court records show a federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered 60-year-old Larry Ray Bon’s commitment on Monday. If he no longer needs treatment in the future, he could face up to 25 years in prison. Bon pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts. Prosecutors say Bon was in the emergency room of the West Palm Beach hospital last year when he became frustrated with staff and pulled a firearm from his wheelchair. Bon fired several shots before being subdued.

Sarasota County sheriff's car broken into outside his home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight. Sheriff's spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning, The car was parked outside the sheriff's home in Venice. Krahe didn't say what was taken from the vehicle but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked. Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.

Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.