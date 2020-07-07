Podcast featuring original stories helps kids through pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For kids, summer time usually means playing with friends. But the pandemic is forcing them to interact in different ways.

In Tallahassee, a group is using technology to put together the Whenever Wherever podcast featuring stories they write themselves. From searching for buried treasure to dealing with bullies each story has a moral kids can use in everyday life.

Every week Mia, Seth, and Karis put together a kids podcast.

"Well I'd listened to a lot of kids podcasts before and I thought at one point, hey that might be fun!" Co-creator Seth Pohler explained.

The podcast featuring original tales Karis writes herself.

"Well I usually start with a basic idea and then I have to know how it's going to start, what the characters are and where I want the story to go. Especially when you have a two or three part story," Karis Cliburn the writer for the Whenever Wherever podcast described.

Artist Berlyn Ambre draws art for each story. All the tales feature a moral, whether it’s dealing with bullies or staying away from strangers.

"I like the morals a lot, and I try to help kids learn more about themselves and how they should act and how to be good people in life." Karis said.

After Karis writes the episode, Seth and Mia act them out.

Once the podcast is recorded, Seth edits the episode.

"To just make it sound clearer and sharper and fuller. Then I edit out all the mistakes we made, because we make a good twenty to twenty five mistakes every script." Seth explained.

Working together on a fun project this summer, bringing them together despite the pandemic.

“I feel like without the podcast I probably wouldn’t be talking to Seth and Karis that much. Actually, through the podcast I’ve become really close friends with Karis.” Mia D’Aurio described.

Helping kids through Covid-19 Whenever or Wherever they are.

You can find the Whenever Wherever Kids Podcast" on several platforms including Apple Podcast, Spotify, and IHeart Radio.

