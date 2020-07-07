Advertisement

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.(Source: TikTok/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.

"I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at," he said.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular app if they want their private information “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, though the app has previously said it operates separately from the startup.

TikTok also claims its data centers are located outside China and are not subject to Chinese law.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement after Pompeo's comments.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Governors’ companies among recipients of virus relief loans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show.

National

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
The case needs independent verification and it’s way too soon to speculate about a possible cure, scientists cautioned.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

Latest News

National

Nurses strike for more PPE in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
About 30 nurses and nurse technicians at a hospital in Texas took to the picket line Monday to demand more personal protective equipment, hazard pay and better working conditions.

News

FSU commits to new initiatives for racial equality, but some students remain skeptical

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
FSU President John Thrasher announced a new multi-part initiative to promote racial equality and justice on campus. Some student leaders remain skeptical enough is being done.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 7, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers throughout the day Tuesday.

News

What's Brewing? July 7, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 6, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 6, 2020.