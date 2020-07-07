Advertisement

Second Moody daycare worker tests positive

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, GA. (WCTV) - The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base will remain closed at least another week because a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The daycare has been shut down since Thursday July 2 after a first staffer tested positive. It was set to reopen Tuesday. Instead, it will reopen July 13 at the earliest.

Four children from the same classroom were also sent home sick last week. Moody officials declined to comment on the status and well-being of those children but say they do not believe their illnesses are related to COVID-19.

23rd Wing Commander Colonel Daniel Wall announced the continued closure in a statement on Facebook.

Colonel Walls says the second staff member did not have contact with children, but had contact with other staff who care for children. The base will be notifying families and fellow staff if contact tracing shows a child may have been exposed.

The commander says this second case is believed to be unrelated to the positive employee from last week.

The daycare center has been cleaned and sanitized, according to the statement from Colonel Walls, and will reopen only after clearance from public health officials.

“We realize the decision to keep (the childcare center) closed for an additional week will not only affect the mission but have a huge impact on our Airmen’s and families’ ability to maintain a good work-life balance,” Colonel Walls wrote on Facebook.

Elizabeth Boone is one of those parents impacted, but she says instant communication through Facebook and a direct call from the daycare staff put her at ease.

“I would say within an hour, I was getting a call from the personnel there,” she said. “And you know, they’re prorating us for the time that it’s closed, and you know, that’s a big blessing.”

A spokesperson for Moody says child care fees will be credited back to the accounts for the time of the closure and this action is being processed this week.

Moody’s public health team is conducting contact tracing. They say they have not found a link between the two employees testing positive at the daycare center.

Boone says with the safety precautions already in place at the daycare, she has no concerns about her 15-month old son.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

