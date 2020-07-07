Advertisement

Three arrested in connection to Jasper Hardware gun burglary

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Jasper Hardware in which 43 guns were stolen.

The Jasper Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in this investigation of the burglary from the night of June 8.

HCSO says through the joint investigation, two suspects came to light and law enforcement officers obtained enough probable cause to interview them. More investigating and interviews led the joint investigation team to make two arrests on June 22, HCSO says.

On June 23, a look out was placed on a vehicle deputies believed another suspect would be in, according to HCSO. Later that night, the vehicle was spotted in St. Johns County, and a chase ensued after law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle. HCSO says the vehicle crashed, and the driver ran away.

The other people in the vehicle identified the driver as the suspect deputies were looking for. HCSO says it has obtained a warrant for this person.

In between the burglary at Jasper Hardware and the arrest of two suspects, 17 guns were burglarized in Suwannee County, according to HCSO. Three suspects HCSO deputies arrested were also charged with the Suwannee County burglary, the sheriff’s office says.

HCSO Sheriff J. Harrell Reid says the joint investigation team has only recovered two of the 43 guns stolen in Hamilton County.

**CORRECTION** The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation with the Jasper Police Department and ATF...

Posted by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, FL on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

