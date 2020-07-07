Advertisement

‘We are ready to go’: Raiders hoping tide has turned as bulk of roster returns for 2020

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After posting back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, the Rickards football program has a new bounce in its step as they return 45 players from 2019.

It’s a returning roster that is still learning how to win games.

Last season, the Raiders were 3-7 after going 2-8 in 2018.

Despite only three victories in 2019, the Raiders were in just about every game, losing three games by less than a possession and three more games by two scores or less.

Head coach Quintin Lewis feels this could be a breakout year for Rickards.

“We weren’t able to find a way to win a football game,” Lewis said. “We talked about it a lot in the offseason. They understand what we have to do to be successful and that’s putting forth the best effort they can put forth. We happen to have some returners. Hopefully, it’s going to be a good one and I think we are ready to go.”

Rickards starts the season against Chiles on August 21

