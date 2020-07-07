Advertisement

What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 7, 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers throughout the day Tuesday.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Leon County Booking Report: July 6, 2020

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 6, 2020.

FSU commits to new initiatives for racial equality, but some students remain skeptical

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Jacob Murphey
FSU President John Thrasher announced a new multi-part initiative to promote racial equality and justice on campus. Some student leaders remain skeptical enough is being done.

Leon County to distribute 100,000 face masks to local businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County says they, along with the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, will begin offering more than 100,000 free face masks to businesses across the county.

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 6, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 6.

Christmas Connection’s “Christmas in July” seeks gifts of rent, utilities

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Julie Montanaro
The Christmas Connection is launching its first "Christmas in July" to try to help families in financial crisis due to COVID-19

Fla. Commissioner of Education issues emergency order reopening all in-person schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Fletcher Keel
Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Cocoran has issued an emergency order to reopen all schools for the upcoming 2020/21 school year.

Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Joey Lamar
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.

After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Joey Lamar
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.