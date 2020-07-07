News
What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? July 7, 2020
News
Leon County to distribute 100,000 face masks to local businesses
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Fletcher Keel
Leon County says they, along with the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, will begin offering more than 100,000 free face masks to businesses across the county.
Forecast
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 6, 2020
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 6.
News
Christmas Connection’s “Christmas in July” seeks gifts of rent, utilities
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Julie Montanaro
The Christmas Connection is launching its first "Christmas in July" to try to help families in financial crisis due to COVID-19
News
Fla. Commissioner of Education issues emergency order reopening all in-person schools
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Fletcher Keel
Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Cocoran has issued an emergency order to reopen all schools for the upcoming 2020/21 school year.
FHSAA
Chiles volleyball envisioning deep playoff run as core of roster returns
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Joey Lamar
The Chiles volleyball team expects a big season in 2020 as the Timberwolves return a strong core to their squad.
FHSAA
After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Joey Lamar
This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.