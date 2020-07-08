Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend looking for virtual volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend matches are happening virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some activities bigs and their littles have done virtually include chatting, playing video games and even book clubs. Now, the non-profit needs more volunteers willing to meet with kids online.

Those who have participated in the unusual, but successful arrangement say meeting with their little is more important now than ever.

“Kids that are dealing with COVID, not being able to go to school, not knowing whether their new school is going to be open, I mean, my little is starting middle school this year and that’s already stressful enough. I’m very happy that I’m able to provide her some level of consistency during such a tumultuous time.” Big Sister Kristen Summers explained.

"Join us, join us, we need mentors. Don't feel like just because you can't go on school campus or you can't pick up your child and be in a car with them together don't feel like you're not needed because you are needed now more than ever." Alva Striplin, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend said.

Click here if you’d like to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

