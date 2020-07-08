Chief judge delays Leon County grand jury meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chief Judge of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit has delayed an upcoming meeting of the Leon County grand jury, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The grand jury was set to convene July 20 to consider three recent officer-involved shootings and multiple murder cases.

Chief Judge Jonathan Sjostrom sent a memo to judges in the Second Circuit Tuesday saying all in-person court proceedings will be suspended for July.

He also set a new date to select a grand jury. That’s now scheduled for August 31.

The judge noted the date could change again as the courts "continue to respond to events related to the public health emergency."

The grand jury will be tasked with reviewing three deadly police shootings:

March 20: Carjacking suspect Mychael Johnson was killed on Blairstone Road

May 19: Wilbon Woodard was killed in front of a restaurant on North Monroe Street

May 27: Stabbing suspect Tony McDade was shot and killed on Holton Street

The state attorney says it is protocol in the Second Circuit for the grand jury to review all police involved shootings and first degree murder cases.

You can read the chief judge’s memo below:

