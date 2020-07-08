Advertisement

City Commission votes to rename Chapman Pond after Dr. Charles Evans

City leaders look into changing Chapman Pond name(Monica Casey)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Chapman Pond is getting a new name. The City Commission voted unanimously to change the name of the Myers Park landmark. The commission decided to name it after Dr. Charles Evans.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said local historians brought up past rulings by Justice Roy Chapman, including his decision in the Groveland Four case and segregating Miami golf courses.

Commissioners voted to rename the pond after Doctor Charles Evans. He was a longtime president of the Tallahassee branch of the NAACP and lived across the street from the park for years.

“We all thought it was appropriate that we named this park after the late Dr. Charles Evans for all of his work in improving the quality of life of not only African Americans here in the City of Tallahassee, but, we feel, all Tallahassee-ans,” said Commissioner Richardson.

Dr. Evans was a professor at FAMU; he was instrumental in the hiring of Tallahassee’s first African American City Manager and first African American Police Chief.

Dr. Evans passed away in 2013.

WCTV previously spoke with his widow Connie about how she feels about the renaming; she told us she is overjoyed. You can hear her reaction here.

