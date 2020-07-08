Crawfordville man dies following fatal crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol says a 63-year-old Crawfordville man has died following a single-car crash on State Road 267 and Hopkins Landing Road in Gadsden County on Tuesday.

FHP says the vehicle was traveling north on Pat Thomas Parkway and, as the car began to curve to the left, the right-front tire “appeared to malfunction,” causing the vehicle to exit the lane and travel onto the east shoulder, down an embankment.

Troopers say the car then overturned onto it’s left side and, while still on its side, the undercarriage struck a tree before the front of the car struck another tree.

Officials say the man, who was not publically identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

