Advertisement

FAMU Physics professor awarded $350K National Science Foundation grant

Florida A&M University Physics professor Mogus D. Mochena has been awarded a $350,000 National Science Foundation grant for his research on the next generation of electronics, the university announced in a press release.
Florida A&M University Physics professor Mogus D. Mochena has been awarded a $350,000 National Science Foundation grant for his research on the next generation of electronics, the university announced in a press release.(FAMU)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University Physics professor Mogus D. Mochena has been awarded a $350,000 National Science Foundation grant for his research on the next generation of electronics, the university announced in a press release.

More specifically, the release says MoChena’s research will examine extremely tiny semiconductor structures known as “nanostructures,” which are expected to function as components of spintronics.

Mochena explained that common, non-magnetic semiconductors, like silicon, can be made magnetic by introducing dilute amounts of magnetic atoms, like iron. Mochena also said the non-magnetic atoms that increase the number of electrons in the semiconductor will be introduced or doped.

This will add another property, known as plasmonics, to the tiny structures because of the collective motion of the electrons, Mochena said.

“As a result, a multifunctional nanostructure is expected that will have various applications -- spintronics, photonics, sensing and detecting cancer agents and many more,” he said.

The title of Mochena’s grant proposal was “EIT: First Principles Defect Engineering of Plasmonic Diluted Magnetic Semiconducting Oxide Nanocrystals.”

FAMU says the grant’s funding will also help a doctoral student and four undergraduate students majoring in applied physics with a focus on computational science.

Mochena says students pursuing careers in the tech industry should major in applied physics and join the FAMU Physics Department’s research team.

“We need students with physics backgrounds to work on challenging, but very interesting, problems,” he said. “For instance, physicists work on complex problems involving biology.”

He went on to say that combined skills from multiple fields are needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic requires thorough understanding of its protein structure to develop a vaccine against it,” Mochena says. “That requires a fundamental knowledge of physics, biology and computational science.”

Dean of the College of Science and Technology Richard Alo said he is excited to see the NSF grant’s impact on students.

“Dr. Mochena’s grant provides wonderful opportunities to satisfy young people’s curiosity through the study of Physics,” said Alo. “We expect additional dimensions to our outstanding physics program.”

Mochena’s research requires sophisticated, powerful computational output, so it will take place at the Texas Advanced Computing Center at the University of Texas, Austin. TACC is the home of the fifth fastest computer in the world and is funded by the NSF, according to FAMU.

FAMU says Mochena since joining the faculty, he has racked up more than $2 million in research grants.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Commission votes to rename Chapman Pond after Dr. Charles Evans

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Doctor Charles Evans was a longtime president of the Tallahassee branch of the NAACP and lived across the street from the park for years.

News

City Commission approves monument and marker remembering African American victims of lynching

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee City Commissioners will discuss the creation of a narrative marker and monument remembering African American victims of lynching in Leon County at their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

News

City Commission commits to keeping its workers employed, despite lost revenues

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City Commissioners heard an update on the budget and made decisions about operating and capital budgets for FY2021 in wake of losses the COVID-19 pandemic created.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend looking for virtual volunteers

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend matches are happening virtually due to the pandemic. Some activities bigs’ and their littles have done virtually include chatting, playing video games, and even book clubs. Now, the non-profit needs more volunteers willing to meet with kids online.

News

Supreme Court ruling could help Florida crackdown on robocalls

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
There were more than 350,000 robocalls complaints in Florida in 2019 alone.

Latest News

News

Leon County Public Defender’s Office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
“We will re-evaluate next Wednesday or Thursday” the Second Circuit Public Defender said. “If this continues to accelerate, we may have to keep it closed even further.”

News

Quincy post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
USPS says it is reaching out to Gadsden County’s health department and will follow its guidance.

News

Florida man found guilty in Adel illegal firearms incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough
Leo Edwin Haney, 30, of Homestead, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on Tuesday.

News

Perry man arrested for child pornography, FDLE says

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wayne Lee Phillips was booked into the Taylor County Jail, and he may face more charges once forensic exams are completed.

News

Chief judge delays Leon County grand jury meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
The grand jury is now scheduled to meet on August 31.