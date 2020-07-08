Advertisement

Fatal crash in Leon County

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Leon County.

Troopers say it happened Tuesday night at 11:05 p.m.

FHP says a white SUV was traveling east on Capital Circle Northwest near Fred George Road when the driver traveled outside of the eastbound lane and overturned onto the other side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

We will update you on-air and online when more details become available.

