Florida man found guilty in Adel illegal firearms incident
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man was found guilty in federal court after traveling through South Georgia with six illegal long guns, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Leo Edwin Haney, 30, of Homestead, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on Tuesday.
Haney’s prior warrants from Florida include attempted burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Peeler’s office.
He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and three years parole, a release from Peeler’s office states.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled at the time.
Background
Haney was pulled over by the Adel Police Department on August 16, 2018.
A K9 team did a free sniff on his vehicle and alerted positively, the release states.
Officers said they found a marijuana test kit, several packages of cigarillo wrappers, two gun barrels, and six long guns that were hidden in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle, under bags of clothing and other personal items.
Police said Haney admitted to knowing the guns were there and that it was illegal for him to have them.
