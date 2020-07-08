Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

ST. PETERSBURG — A Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleach-like chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. By Curt Anderson. UPCOMING: 400 words.

TALLAHASSEE — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, died Wednesday. He was 98. Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate. Mixson died at his home in Tallahassee surrounded by his wife, Margie, and loved ones, according to a statement issued by his family. By Brendan Farrington. SENT: 350 words with AP Photo.

FORT LAUDERDALE — Federal investigators said Wednesday they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring operated for wealthy and politically-connected people. SENT: 350 words with AP Photo.

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend will appear remotely by video for a July 14 courthouse arraignment and bail hearing on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse over two decades ago, a judge said Tuesday. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 350 words with AP Photo.

SAVANNAH DIOCESE-NEW BISHOP — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia.

DENGUE FEVER-FLORIDA KEYS — Health officials say they’ve confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys.

FATAL CRASH-TEENS — Authorities say a car full of teenagers crashed over the holiday weekend in Florida, leaving two of them dead.

SOC--MLS IS BACK

LAKE BUENA VISTA — Major League Soccer returns to action for the first time in nearly four months, with other pro sports anxiously watching to see whether playing “in a bubble” will work. By Mark Long.

