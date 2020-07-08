Former Florida Governor Wayne Mixson dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida Governor Wayne Mixson has died, according to his family. He was 98.

The Mixson family released the following statement:

“Mrs. Margie Mixson requests your prayers after the passing of her husband, former Governor Wayne Mixson. Governor Mixson died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 8, surrounded by his wife and loved ones, at home in Tallahassee. He was 98. “Governor Mixson dedicated his life to serving his community, his state and his country. Guided by his conscience and a love for the Sunshine State, he served Florida with great honor.”

Mixson served as the state’s 39th governor for three days in 1987. He served as lieutenant governor for eight years and was the secretary of commerce under Gov. Bob Graham. Before that, her served eight terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter appointed Mixson as a special ambassador to Ecuador.

Before his political career, Mixson was a farmer from Jackson County. His family described him as a “champion” for Florida agriculture, and he frequently highlighted its contributions to the United States as a whole.

Mixson was an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Mixson is survived by Margie Grace, his wife of 72 years. The Mixson family says Wayne was also blessed with love from many extended family members, including State Representative Jason Shoaf of Port St. Joe., his great nephew.

The family says they will gather privately to honor Mixson’s life and legacy. Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to make contributions in Mixson’s honor to the Salvation Army.

