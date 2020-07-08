Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

DENGUE FEVER-FLORIDA KEYS

11th case of dengue fever confirmed in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys. So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo, including 8 cases the last week of June. Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr tells the Miami Herald officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.” She says the latest patient has been treated and is expected to make a complete recovery. Officials believe all of the cases were locally acquired. One case has been confirmed in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Democrats: DeSantis' virus inaction cost Floridian lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOP-CONVENTION

Trump 'flexible' on size of convention as lawmakers shy away

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he'd want as big an event if the state's coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television's “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.

FATAL CRASH-TEENS

2 teens killed, 3 injured in holiday weekend crash

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a car full of teenagers crashed over the holiday weekend in Florida, leaving two of them dead. The Broward Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Crystal McLeod and 14-year-old Ziair Simpson died following the Saturday night crash in Tamarac. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured. A preliminary investigation revealed that McLeod was speeding when she aggressively changed lanes and then over-corrected her steering. The car slid sideways and spun around before striking a large concrete pole and splitting in two. All five teens were taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital. McLeod died shortly after arriving, and Simpson died several hours later.

AP-US-TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.

AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule following a pair of close calls during last year's test flight. NASA officials said Tuesday they have now identified 80 corrective actions, mostly involving software, that must be done before the Starliner capsule launches again. During its space debut last December, the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and could not reach the International Space Station. Ground controllers barely had time to solve another software problem that could have destroyed the capsule at flight's end. Boeing will repeat the flight later this year before attempting to launch astronauts next spring.

FATAL FIRE

Sheriff: Bodies of 2 women found in burning mobile home

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say the bodies of two women were found inside a burning mobile home in central Florida. Deputies in Lake County went to the home about 9 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man leaving the property. He is being questioned by investigators. Lake County Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the victims or the man. The incident is under investigation.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein's ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set a July 14 date for an arraignment and bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse. Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell will appear by video for an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court next week. The 58-year-old British socialite was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she bought months ago in New Hampshire. Her lawyer did not return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say they plan to ask that Maxwell be kept incarcerated pending trial on the grounds that she has the money, the overseas connections and the incentive to flee. Maxwell has repeatedly denied engaging in abuse.

BOY SHOT

Police: Florida boy dies days after being shot in the head

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy who was shot at his Fort Lauderdale home last week died over the holiday weekend. They are now trying to figure out whether the boy pulled the trigger, of if one of the other two children with him did. Police say an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the room when Brayson Plummer was shot in the head last Thursday morning. Police say no adults were in the room. His aunt told a 911 dispatcher she was sleeping when the gun went off. Police haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges are expected.

JOGGER-HUMAN HEAD FOUND

Police: Florida jogger discovers human head alongside road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging. St. Petersburg police say officers were called to the scene Tuesday morning, where they found remains in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez says investigators couldn't immediately determine the person’s gender or race. News outlets report that investigators said they don't think the victim died at the scene. The jogger told police she didn't see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday. The head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.