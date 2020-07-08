Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

ARREST DEATH-GEORGIA

Police: Georgia man kills self as officers try to arrest him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia say a man wanted in a shooting killed himself before police could arrest him. Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins tells The Brunswick News that 18-year-old Rashard Alford shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle outside a motel. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Stacy Carson says police were moving in to arrest Alford. The man was wanted on charges including aggravated assault after shooting a woman Monday night in Brunswick. The unnamed woman was hospitalized in critical condition in Jacksonville, Florida. Witnesses tell police the woman was shot in the neck after she stepped into an argument involving Alford and his girlfriend to aid the girlfriend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Feds charge Florida man, sons with selling fake virus cure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

SAVANNAH DIOCESE-NEW BISHOP

Florida priest named new bishop for Diocese of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

VENEZUELA-SEIZED VEHICLES

US seizes 81 vehicles in Venezuela smuggling ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring. Miami Homeland Security Investigations chief Anthony Salisbury said the shipment violates U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government. Many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin for allegedly stealing $2.4 billion from Venezuelan government. No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

OBIT-MIXSON

Wayne Mixson, Florida's governor for 3 days, has died

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, has died. He was 98. Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate. The two-term lieutenant governor said the three days were “fully packed.” A conservative Democrat, Mixson made close to 200 appointments before Republican Bob Martinez was sworn in. He and his wife Margie stayed all three nights in the governor’s mansion and had the governor’s staff over for a party on the first night.

DENGUE FEVER-FLORIDA KEYS

11th case of dengue fever confirmed in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys. So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo, including 8 cases the last week of June. Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr tells the Miami Herald officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.” She says the latest patient has been treated and is expected to make a complete recovery. Officials believe all of the cases were locally acquired. One case has been confirmed in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOP-CONVENTION

Trump 'flexible' on size of convention as lawmakers shy away

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he'd want as big an event if the state's coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television's “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.

FATAL CRASH-TEENS

2 teens killed, 3 injured in holiday weekend crash

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a car full of teenagers crashed over the holiday weekend in Florida, leaving two of them dead. The Broward Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Crystal McLeod and 14-year-old Ziair Simpson died following the Saturday night crash in Tamarac. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were seriously injured. A preliminary investigation revealed that McLeod was speeding when she aggressively changed lanes and then over-corrected her steering. The car slid sideways and spun around before striking a large concrete pole and splitting in two. All five teens were taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital. McLeod died shortly after arriving, and Simpson died several hours later.

AP-US-TEXAS-EXECUTION

Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.

AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule following a pair of close calls during last year's test flight. NASA officials said Tuesday they have now identified 80 corrective actions, mostly involving software, that must be done before the Starliner capsule launches again. During its space debut last December, the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and could not reach the International Space Station. Ground controllers barely had time to solve another software problem that could have destroyed the capsule at flight's end. Boeing will repeat the flight later this year before attempting to launch astronauts next spring.