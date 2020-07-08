Advertisement

Perry man arrested for child pornography, FDLE says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it has arrested Wayne Lee Phillips on eight counts of possession of child pornography.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it has arrested a 61-year-old Perry man on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Wayne Lee Phillips was booked into the Taylor County Jail, and he may face more charges once forensic exams are completed.

FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Phillips’ home after it received a cybertip from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children. They found child porn showing kids as young as three years old.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office helped agents in their search, FDLE says.

The State Attorney’s Office will prosecute this case, according to FDLE.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

