Quincy post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Postal Service says an employee at the Quincy Post Office has tested positive for coronavirus.

USPS says it is reaching out to Gadsden County’s health department and will follow its guidance. The Postal Service believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Quincy Post Office, which is located at 772 South Pat Thomas Parkway. Employees will be updated with new information and guidance as it becomes available, USPS says.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” the USPS wrote in a statement to WCTV. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

The USPS says is is unlikely for the coronavirus to spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging. The CDC and United State Surgeon General say that is the case as well.

