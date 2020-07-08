Advertisement

Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.
This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearings for Jarrod Ramos have been moved to August and a sanity trial will now be held in December.

Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in the 2018 newsroom rampage that killed Capital Gazette staffers John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

His defense wants more records pertaining to a prosecution expert’s jail visit.

The trial is to determine whether Ramos was criminally sane during the murders.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: moments ago
Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student. She served a 7½-year prison term.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 7, 2020

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 7, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 8, 2020

Updated: 13 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? July 8, 2020

National

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TOM MURPHY
Walgreens will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.

News

What's Brewing? July 8, 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 8, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2020.

National

Canada's Trudeau declines trade meeting in U.S. amid coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down the invitation to meet with President Donald Trump and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the new trade agreement.

Coronavirus

U.S. sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in the U.S.

National

Facebook civil rights audit: ‘Serious setbacks’ mar progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company.

National Politics

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY and BRIAN SLODYSKO
At least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history.